5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its ninth straight day of losses.

A big Fed decision is coming Wednesday.

Japanese automakers Nissan Motor and Honda Motor are considering a merger.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. (Dow)n in the dumps

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its ninth straight day of losses on Tuesday. It's the index's longest losing streak since 1978 and notably comes at a time when the broader market is faring just fine. Though the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both lost some ground on Tuesday, both averages are up for the month, while the Dow is down more than 3%. CNBC explains why the Dow is in such a historic funk and how concerned investors should be. And as always, follow live market updates.

2. Counting quarters

A big Fed decision is coming Wednesday, and Wall Street is betting on another quarter-point haircut. Futures market traders are pricing in expectations that the central bank will bring its benchmark borrowing rate down to a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%. Though the rate cut is widely expected, it's not nearly as welcome: A CNBC survey found that 93% of respondents anticipate a cut, but only 63% thought it would be the right thing to do.

3. Spending stopgap

Samuel Corum | Getty Images

Congress is days away from a government shutdown. Funding runs up to Friday, at the same time government leaders are set to adjourn for the holidays. Congressional leaders on Tuesday released the text of a bill that would fund the government through March 14. If passed, the stopgap bill would tee up another budget deadline just weeks into President-elect Donald Trump's new term.

4. Merge ahead?

Richard A. Brooks | Afp | Getty Images

Japanese automakers Nissan Motor and Honda Motor are considering a merger. The companies are preparing to enter negotiations that could result in the competitors coming together under a holding company. The combined operation (including Nissan-backed Mitsubishi, in time) would amount to 8 million vehicles sales annually, according to Nikkei, which first reported the merger talks. That sales volume would put the tie-up on par with some of the world's largest automakers but still shy of annual sales by Toyota Motor and Volkswagen.

5. Suspect indicted

Eduardo Munoz | Reuters

Luigi Mangione was indicted Tuesday on charges of murdering the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson. The 26-year-old is charged with one count of first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism and two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as killing as an act of terrorism. He also faces charges related to possession of a weapon and of a forged license. Mangione faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison without parole if he is convicted.

– CNBC's Brian Evans, Samantha Subin, Yun Li, Jeff Cox, Michael Wayland and Dan Mangan, and NBC News contributed to this report.