5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Looking up

The major stock indexes have had a strong week so far. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up more than 4% and nearly 2%, respectively, week to date, while the Nasdaq Composite has risen more than 6% in that period. The S&P 500 inched up 0.10% in Wednesday trading, while the Nasdaq saw a 0.72% gain. The Dow, meanwhile, fell 0.21%. Individual stocks are seeing a bump, too. Shares of Nvidia have turned positive for the year, the latest of the "Magnificent 7" stocks to move into the green. Follow live market updates.

2. Walmart's warning

Walmart could start raising prices as a result of tariffs, Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey told CNBC. "It's more than any supplier can absorb. And so I'm concerned that consumer is going to start seeing higher prices," he said, adding that those hikes could come this month or next. Meanwhile, the retailer's e-commerce business posted its first profitable quarter ever — both in the U.S. and globally. It also beat its first-quarter earnings expectations, but fell just short of sales expectations.

3. Toro market

Stock brokerage platform eToro debuted on the Nasdaq Wednesday. The company's shares soared almost 29% after debuting at $69.69, or 34% above its initial public offering. That brings its market capitalization to more than $5.4 billion. The Israel-based stock and crypto trading app competes with Robinhood.

4. Going with Boeing

Boeing and Qatar Airways said the Middle Eastern airline would buy up to 210 jets from the planemaker in a record-breaking deal. The airline also signed a deal with GE Aerospace for 400 engines to power the Boeing planes, according to those companies. The announcement came as Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg joined President Donald Trump and the emir of Qatar in Doha for a signing ceremony as part of the president's tour through the Middle East. The deal comes as Boeing is trying to shake off a series of safety and manufacturing crises, and as the planemaker continues to burn through cash.

5. Rewind it Max

Remember when "HBO" rebranded as "HBO Max" and then when it rebranded again to just "Max"? Well now we're back to "HBO Max" — again. Warner Bros. Discovery is renaming its streaming platform this summer, two years after dropping the HBO from the name. David Zaslav said putting the HBO back is a strategic move as the company aims to focus on quality of content over quantity.

— CNBC's Brian Evans, Alex Harring, Melissa Repko, Samantha Subin, Kevin Breuninger, Sarah Whitten, Alex Sherman and Lillian Rizzo contributed to this report.