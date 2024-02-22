5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are primed to jump after another strong Nvidia earnings report.

Fed officials indicated in January that they don't want to move too quickly to cut interest rates.

Boeing replaced the head of its troubled Max program.

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. A magnificent boost

The stock market is welcoming a jolt from Nvidia on Thursday morning. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are primed to pop after the company reported another strong quarter, sending its shares more than 10% higher in premarket trading. Heading into Thursday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was on a three-day losing streak. Other potential catalysts for stocks on the day include weekly jobless claims and January existing home sales data, along with earnings from companies such as Moderna. Follow live market updates here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

2. Feeling chipper

Nvidia beat Wall Street estimates for its fourth quarter, posting a 265% increase in revenue year over year on Wednesday. Strong demand for AI chips for servers, especially the company's "Hopper" chips, fueled the revenue surge. CEO Jensen Huang also told analysts "the conditions are excellent for continued growth" next year and beyond. Nvidia's stock price has soared nearly 200% in the last year as it has become the primary beneficiary in the industry's AI boom.

3. Slow your roll

Federal Reserve policymakers suggested at their last meeting in January that they don't want to move too fast to cut interest rates, according to minutes from the session released Wednesday. Overall, though, the minutes indicated the central bank officials felt optimistic about the success of the Fed's efforts to rein in inflation after it hit its highest levels in more than 40 years in 2022. Policymakers suggested they are likely done hiking rates and that they want to see more progress in curbing price increases before they loosen monetary policy. Expectations for rate cuts have helped to boost the stock market this year.

4. Maxed out

Boeing is replacing the leader of its 737 Max program after part of a plane blew out on an Alaska Airlines flight in January. The hardware malfunction sparked a grounding of all 737 Max 9s and investigations into the operations. Boeing's program head, Ed Clark, is leaving the company to be replaced by Katie Ringgold, according to a memo to employees. The move comes as Boeing struggles to find its footing among a history of malfunctions.

5. Corporate jet crackdown

The IRS is getting more skeptical about corporate jets. The agency on Wednesday said it would conduct three to four dozen audits of corporate jet usage, mostly by corporations and complex partnerships, as part of an increase in scrutiny of high earners. The IRS is looking into whether companies are juicing tax deductions while using the craft for both business and personal travel. IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said the audits "will help ensure high-income groups aren't flying under the radar with their tax responsibility."

– CNBC's Yun Li, Kif Leswing, Jeff Cox, Leslie Josephs, Sara Salinas and Kate Dore contributed to this report.

— Follow broader market action like a pro on CNBC Pro.