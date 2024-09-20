Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

By Sara Salinas,CNBC

John Donahoe, chief executive officer of eBay Inc., leaves a morning session during the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Scott Eells | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 42,000 for the first time Thursday.
  • Nike CEO John Donahoe is out, to be replaced by Elliott Hill.
  • Home sales disappointed again in August, falling 2.5% from July.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. 42,000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 42,000 for the first time Thursday after a 500-point rally. The S&P 500 likewise notched a new record, rising 1.7% to close above 5,700. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.5%. All three major indexes are on pace for winning weeks: The Dow and the S&P are each up about 1.5% since Monday, and the Nasdaq is up almost 1.9%. Follow live market updates.

2. Next for Nike

Nike is just doing away with its CEO. John Donahoe is leaving his post at the sneaker giant next month, to be replaced by Elliott Hill. Donahoe has been Nike's top executive since January 2020 and has been overseeing a broad restructuring effort after Nike shifted its strategy to sell directly to consumers. He will retire from his position on Oct. 13 and remain as an advisor through the end of January. Hill was most recently president of consumer and marketplace at Nike before retiring in 2020.

3. Dog days of home sales

A sign is posted in front of a home for sale on August 07, 2024 in San Anselmo, California. 
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
A sign is posted in front of a home for sale on August 07, 2024 in San Anselmo, California. 

Home sales disappointed again in August, falling 2.5% from July levels and 4.2% from a year ago. That readout from the National Association of Realtors came in slightly below what analysts expected. But it may not be all bad news. The report is based on closed contracts on previously owned home sales, meaning the dotted lines were likely signed in late June and July,  when mortgage rates had started to come down but were not yet as low as they are today. "Home sales were disappointing again in August, but the recent development of lower mortgage rates coupled with increasing inventory is a powerful combination that will provide the environment for sales to move higher in future months," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. 

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

4. Strike two?

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain speaks during a campaign event for U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, at the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 900 in Wayne, Michigan, U.S., August 8, 2024.
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters
United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain speaks during a campaign event for U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, at the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 900 in Wayne, Michigan, U.S., August 8, 2024.

The UAW is once again eyeing the picket line. Union leadership is threatening work stoppages at Ford and Stellantis, a year after historic strikes during national contract negotiations. This time it's local contracts on the table, as the UAW takes aim at "job security, wage parity for Skilled Trades, as well as work rules." The union has set a strike deadline at a Ford plant for 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 25, and it's announced strike authorization votes at one or more local unions covering U.S. Stellantis plants.

5. 'Recalibration'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following the September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building on September 18, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following the September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building on September 18, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Thirteen letters. Five syllables. One new buzzword. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is all about recalibration these days. He used the term, or some variation, no fewer than eight times during this week's news conference following the central bank's first rate cut in four years. "It really allows him to push this narrative that this easing cycle is not about us being in recession, it is about extending the economic expansion," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at PGIM Fixed Income. "I think it's a really powerful idea. It's something we had been hoping that he would do."

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Apple iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 debut around the world

news 1 hour ago

Constellation Energy to restart Three Mile Island nuclear plant, sell the power to Microsoft for AI

– CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Brian Evans, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Diana Olick, Michael Wayland and Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us