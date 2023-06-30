5 In-Demand Summer Jobs That Pay Over $20 an Hour—and Where to Find Them

Summer may have officially started on June 21, but the summer job market has been hot for weeks as restaurants, waterparks and other businesses staff up for their busiest seasons.

Consumers' appetite for traveling, dining out and going to concerts is "stronger than expected" despite recession fears, so many employers are hiring more workers to meet the surge in demand, says Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter.

Some employers are raising salaries to get talent in the door: In Massachusetts, for example, the state is offering lifeguards a $22-an-hour starting wage, and up to $750 in additional bonuses for people who can work through late summer, WBUR, Boston's NPR news station, reports.

Pollak has also noticed that summer hiring has been strong across a broader range of industries this year than last, with hotels, movie theaters and sports venues needing just as many seasonal workers as summer camps and swimming pools.

If you're still looking for a summer job, there are plenty of in-demand gigs that pay at least $20 an hour and offer overtime opportunities, which can help you maximize your income. Here are five in-demand summer jobs that pay well, according to data from ZipRecruiter and Indeed:

Summer jobs are getting more competitive, however: ZipRecruiter is seeing 40% more applications to summer jobs compared to this time last year, partly driven by an increase in jobseeker search traffic.

Pollak recommends applying early, and casting a wide net, to secure a position. Beyond online job boards like Indeed, ZipRecruiter and LinkedIn, cities will often post seasonal gigs or summer job opportunities in the area on their local government websites.

"With so many opportunities available, workers can try to have it all," says Pollak. "You find a job that achieves multiple goals, whether it's developing a new skill or taking a fun job simply for the joy of the experience."

