48. Thompson Investment Management

Thompson Investment Management, based in Madison, WI, is ranked No. 48 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.4B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 19 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 779 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Jason Stephens, President, Chief Executive Officer, Portfolio Manager & Principal

James Evans, Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager & Principal

Contact:

thompsoninvest.com

1255 Fourier Drive, Suite 200, Madison, WI 53717

(608) 827-5700