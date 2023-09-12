47. Southern Wealth Management

Southern Wealth Management, based in Dallas, TX, is ranked No. 47 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.3B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 18 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 2,061 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 2 (No. 43 in 2022)

Principals:

Richard Jones, President & Chief Executive Officer

Tom Gile, Partner

Mike Olson, Partner

Philip de Bruyn, Partner

Contact:

southernwealth.com

5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 1313, Dallas, TX 75244

(972) 661-4600