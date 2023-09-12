Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
44. NorthStar Asset Management

NorthStar Asset Management

NorthStar Asset Management, based in Jamaica Plain, MA, is ranked No. 44 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $670M

Years in Business: 32

Accounts Under Management: 503

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Julie Goodridge, Chief Executive Officer

Nimrit Kang, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

northstarasset.com

2 Harris Avenue, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

(617) 522-2635

