43. Lee, Danner & Bass

Lee, Danner & Bass, based in Nashville, TN, is ranked No. 43 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.5B

Years in Business: 35

Accounts Under Management: 950

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 10 in 2022)

Principals:

Lawson Allen, President

Contact:

leedannerbass.com

3100 West End Avenue, Suite 1250, Nashville, TN 37203

(615) 244-7775