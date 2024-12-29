4 ways to stop making life more difficult for yourself, from a Zen Buddhist monk

Life is challenging, but there are ways you can lighten your load and take control of some outcomes.

Shunmyo Masuno, a Zen Buddhist monk devotes an entire section of his book, "How to Let Things Go," to how you can avoid making things more difficult for yourself.

Here are his four tips for using your energy wisely and making life just a little bit easier.

4 ways to make your life less difficult

1. Think positively as often as possible

It may be hard to look on the bright side of things when you're experiencing challenges and setbacks, but "will spending lots of time worrying help?" Masuno wrote. "It will not."

Often, the best thing to do in challenging situations is to think as positively as possible so you can search for the best solution or next course of action. Humans naturally lean towards pessimism, Masuno noted, so you have to be intentional by reminding yourself that even the most difficult times come to an end.

"The more you're able to look on the bright side, the less anxious you'll feel and the better things will go," he wrote.

2. Be confident in your own decisions

While it can be helpful and important to be open to other people's opinions, you should avoid giving too much weight to what other people have to say, Masuno said.

"All these opinions may confuse you and cause you to overthink things to the point that you're unable to decide what you should do," he wrote. "To avoid this, you must first know your own mind."

Keep in mind that you are the protagonist in your own life, and any decision you make, should be one you feel comfortable and confident in.

3. Remember both successes and failures are already in the past

When it comes to your craft, there will be a mix of huge accomplishments, low moments and everything in between. It's important to remember that work is a "living thing," Masuno said.

"Everything—from the time, to the conditions, to the people involved—varies from one moment to the next," he added.

This is why you should remind yourself that "both successes and failures are already in the past." Change is the only constant. If you only look to your past successes for guidance, then you can miss future opportunities that can lead to even more success, he said.

4. Know when to walk away from battles

Our society is hypercompetitive, and being victorious is a desire that just about everyone has, Masuno said.

But "there are times when it's best to just step out of the ring," he said. It's fine to have goals and go after them but don't get too attached to the outcome.

When you run into situations where you feel slighted — like if someone else gets a promotion instead of you — don't harp on how unfair it is. "Devote your fighting spirit to improving your abilities so you'll be on more equal footing with your competitors," Masuno wrote.

