4 expert tips to bounce back after losing your job: ‘Surround yourself with people who are in your corner'

From the tech industry to the federal government, thousands of American workers have been affected by widespread layoffs in 2025.

This year, U.S.-based employers announced 275,240 job cuts in March, a 205% increase compared to March 2024, according to outplacement services firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

If you recently found yourself unexpectedly back on the job market, you're in good company.

"I always say to people that it's almost rare to find someone these days who hasn't experienced a layoff," says NYC-based career coach Eliana Goldstein.

While losing your job can be demoralizing, it's essential to remember that a layoff is not a reflection of your abilities or worth.

If you're struggling with low confidence after a layoff, these expert-approved tips will help you find your groove again.

1. Feel your feelings

After that dreaded meeting with HR is over, "the first thing to do is calm yourself down," says career coach and licensed mental health counselor Lynn Berger.

"You have to go through the stages of grief — some people expect it, but for some people it's a shock, and you have to give yourself time to absorb that," Berger says. "You really need to take a moment and respond, versus reacting."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Phoebe Gavin, a career and leadership coach, advises her clients to take at least 24 hours to process the news before making any big decisions.

"We tend to make our worst decisions when we're feeling our strongest emotions, whether they're positive emotions or more difficult emotions. That tends to be when the logic side of our brain is a little bit turned down," she says.

Instead of trying to suppress negative emotions, Gavin recommends leaning into them.

"You need to actually engage with them, because those thoughts and feelings are not going to just disappear," she says.

2. Prioritize self-care

It's understandable if searching for a job is your top priority, but maintaining your mental and physical health is key to your future success.

"Above all, take care of yourself," Berger says. Make time each day to unwind and relax, whether you prefer to meditate, exercise, pursue a creative project or spend quality time with loved ones.

Some of Berger's clients used their newfound free time after a layoff to expand their social circle and spend more time with family.

"I know people that have made new friends, that have taken on new hobbies, or that spent more time with people they didn't have opportunity to spend time with before," Berger says.

Enjoy your more flexible schedule, but resist the urge to sleep in: maintaining a consistent schedule will help you stay motivated, Goldstein says.

"Try to keep to your normal routine in terms of the time you usually wake up and the time that you usually go to bed," she says. "All these things can impact your psyche and how you're feeling about yourself."

3. Stay connected

According to Gavin, after losing your job, "the most important thing you can do is find community and support."

The stigma around being laid off has lessened in recent years, but many people still find it difficult to talk about their experiences openly.

"It makes sense for people to still feel shame," Gavin says: "We have years of societal conditioning that if you get fired or if you get laid off, that is a reflection of your value as a person."

It's important to make a conscious effort to maintain your relationships with professional contacts and former co-workers.

"The more you surround yourself with people who are in your corner — people who have expertise, people who have access to opportunities – the easier it's going to be to not feel alone," she says.

Gavin also recommends consulting a career coach, talking to a mental health counselor and opening up to family and friends for extra support.

4. Learn a new skill

Whether you're hoping to level up within your industry or pivot to a new path, learning a new skill is a great way to show employers that you used your free time to the best of your ability, Berger says.

"Building up your skills can also build up your confidence — and it gives you something to talk about in an interview," Berger says.

Goldstein recommends looking into courses and certifications listed in the job descriptions of roles in your desired field.

"If you are clear on the roles that you're targeting and where you want to go next, then you can think about some of the gaps between where you want to go and where you are now," she says.

Want to boost your confidence, income and career success? Take one (or more!) of Smarter by CNBC Make It's expert-led online courses, which aim to teach you the critical skills you need to succeed that you didn't learn in school. Topics include earning passive income online, mastering communication and public speaking skills, acing your job interview, and practical strategies to grow your wealth. Use coupon code MEMORIAL to purchase any course at a discount of 30% off the regular course price (plus tax). Offer valid from 12:00 am Eastern Time ("ET") on May 19, 2025, through 11:59 pm ET on June 2, 2025. Terms and restrictions apply.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life, and request to join our exclusive community on LinkedIn to connect with experts and peers.