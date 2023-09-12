34. YCG Investments

YCG Investments, based in Austin, TX, is ranked No. 34 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.2B
Years in Business: 16
Accounts Under Management: 247
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Brian Yacktman, Founder & President
Money Report
Will Kruger, Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
3207 Ranch Road 620 South, Suite 200, Austin, TX 78738
(512) 505-2347
Copyright CNBC