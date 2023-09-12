34. YCG Investments

YCG Investments, based in Austin, TX, is ranked No. 34 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.2B

Years in Business: 16

Accounts Under Management: 247

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Brian Yacktman, Founder & President

Will Kruger, Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

ycginvestments.com

3207 Ranch Road 620 South, Suite 200, Austin, TX 78738

(512) 505-2347