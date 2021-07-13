29. South Dakota

Economic Profile

Governor: Kristi L. Noem, Republican

Population: 892,717

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 2.8%

Top corporate tax rate: None

Top individual income tax rate: None

Gasoline tax: 30 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable

Major private employers: Avera Health, Black Hills Corporation

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence