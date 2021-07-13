22. New York

Economic Profile

Governor: Andrew Cuomo, Democrat

Population: 19,336,776

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.6%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 7.8%

Top corporate tax rate: 6.5%

Top individual income tax rate: 8.82%

Gasoline tax: 42.70 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA+, stable

Major private employers: Consolidated Edison, JPMorgan Chase

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence