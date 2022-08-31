2-Year Treasury Yield Nudges Higher Following Strong Jobs Data

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note was slightly higher Wednesday, maintaining the near-15-year high it reached on Monday.

The yield on the short-term 2-year Treasury was 1 basis point higher at 3.4786% after moving as high as 3.497% the previous day.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 1 basis point to 3.1306%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 2 basis points to 3.2450%.

Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. labor data released Tuesday showed there were nearly 1 million more job openings than expected in July.

It follows a Friday speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in which he said the central bank was willing to cause "some pain" to the economy to tame inflation.

The potential for aggressive monetary tightening has sparked a sell-off in U.S. equities, with the major stock market averages extending declines on Tuesday from the previous two sessions.

Wednesday will see the release of the latest ADP Employment report at 8:15 ET, providing a snapshot of nonfarm private sector jobs. Investors will also be keenly awaiting the monthly U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, due to be published Friday.

Overseas, China's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for August beat expectations slightly but contracted for the second consecutive month.

Meanwhile, flash figures put euro zone inflation at a new record high of 9.1% in August, driven by soaring energy prices.

The U.S. Treasury will auction $30 billion in 119-day bills today.

