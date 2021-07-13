2. North Carolina

Economic Profile
Governor: Roy Cooper, Democrat
Population: 10,600,823
Money Report
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.5%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 4.8%
Top corporate tax rate: 2.5%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.25%
Gasoline tax: 36.35 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aaa, stable/AAA, stable
Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Bank of America
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence
