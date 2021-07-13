Economic Profile
Governor: Brad Little, Republican
Population: 1,826,913
Money Report
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 5.9%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 3%
Top corporate tax rate: 6.93%
Top individual income tax rate: 6.93%
Gasoline tax: 33 cents/gallon
Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable
Major private employers: St. Luke's Health System, Micron Technology, Inc.
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence
