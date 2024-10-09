Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

10-year Treasury yield shifts lower but hovers above 4%

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields shifted slightly lower Wednesday, days after the rate on the 10-year note hit its highest level in more than two months.

The 10-year Treasury yield's jump to 4% on Monday came after last week's stronger labor market readings, and follows on from the Federal Reserve's rate cut last month.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The 10-year Treasury yield was 2 basis points lower at 4.013% Wednesday morning. The 2-year Treasury slipped over 2 basis points to 3.952%.

Yields move inversely to prices. One basis point equals 0.01%.

The rebound in rates has been attributed mostly to a resetting of rate-cutting expectations, with rising oil prices owing to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and a stimulus plan in China also raising concerns that inflationary pressures will return, perhaps driving some investors away from bonds and, in turn, raising yields.

On the economic front, the September consumer and producer price index readings are due out Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Investors are also anticipating the latest meeting minutes from the Fed on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET. The central bank next decides on rates on Nov. 7, two days after the U.S. election. The October jobs report will be out the week before, on Nov. 1.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

CVS says FTC should take Lina Khan and two commissioners off drug middlemen case

news 1 hour ago

HSBC exec says there's a lot of AI ‘success theater' happening in finance

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han, John Melloy and Karen Gilchrist contributed to this report.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us