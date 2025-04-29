Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

10-year Treasury yield climbs as investors look ahead to slew of earnings reports

By Lee Ying Shan, CNBC

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 28, 2025.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The 10-year Treasury yield rose on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a slew of economic data and earnings reports this week.

At 4:13 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed two basis points to 4.239%, while the 2-year Treasury yield was up by almost 3 basis points at 3.711%.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

One-third of S&P 500-listed firms are set to report results this week, with Big Tech in the spotlight. Results from Meta Platforms and Microsoft are expected on Wednesday, and Apple's and Amazon's are slated for Thursday.

The higher yields come amid weakening investor confidence in U.S. assets and the sell-off that ensued after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

"Evolving market perceptions of the trajectory of the U.S. economy and policymaking are taking the global economy and markets to unprecedented levels of uncertainty," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

Traders are also keeping a close eye on trade developments or escalation of tensions between the U.S. and China.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Alibaba launches new Qwen LLMs in China's latest open-source AI breakthrough

news 2 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: U.S. consumers are starting to feel the pinch of Trump tariffs

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday emphasized on China's responsibility to reach a trade agreement on China.

"It is up to China to de-escalate because they sell five times more to us than we sell to them, and so these 120%, 145% tariffs are unsustainable," Bessent said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us