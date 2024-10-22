Money Report

10-year Treasury yield climbs above 4.2%, 2-year yield tops 4% as traders debate rate-cut outlook

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: Traders and others work on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York City. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was on the move higher again on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials urged caution on the path of interest rate cuts.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose 2 basis points to 4.2036%, marking its first time above 4.2% in three months, after jumping 12 basis points on Monday.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury was up 2 basis points to 4.0431%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

It is a quiet week on the data front, but a busy week for Federal Reserve commentary, with an array of policymakers delivering speeches.

On Monday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the longer-term trajectory for rates could be higher than it has been in the past; while Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan said a patient approach will be needed to lowering rates.

Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid also on Monday said a "cautious and deliberate" approach to rate cuts was appropriate after the Fed cut by a half percentage point in September.

Rates have actually increased since the Fed cut rates by a half point one month ago. Strong economic data has been responsible for part of that gain, but so has uncertainty about how aggressive the central bank will be with rate cuts from here.

Traders see an 87.5% chance of a quarter-point cut at the Fed's next meeting ending Nov. 7, according to the CME's FedWatch tool based on fed funds futures trading. The majority see another cut at the central bank's December meeting.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is due to speak Tuesday.

