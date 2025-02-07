Mariano's to close busy north suburban store

A popular Mariano's grocery store in a North Shore suburb will soon close its doors after it says it won't renew its lease.

In a message announcing the news, the Village of Northfield said it "recently learned" that Mariano's, at 1822 Willow Rd., off the Edens Expressway, had decided not to renew its lease, which expires in the fall of 2025.

"While Village staff has not heard directly from Mariano’s yet, we must conclude that they will cease operations when the lease expires this fall," the message, posted to Facebook by the Village of Northfield said.

Mariano's confirmed to NBC Chicago that the store would be closing "later this year due to the expiration of its lease." The store added that impacted associates would be offered the chance to transfer to other locations.

"It is unexpected and disappointing news for our Village and the employees of the store," the message from Northfield said. It said the village described a recent meeting with the site's property owners as "productive," saying they share the village's "strong desire to find a new grocer for the site."

The message added that the village staff is expected to learn more about "what outcomes the owners are considering" for the current store, which occupies a foot print of more than 47,000 square feet.

The grocery store opened in 2014, The Record North Shore reported, after Mariano's then-parent company Roundy's purchased the location and 11 others from grocer Dominick's. The Dominick's grocery store had been in the Northfield location since 1978.

The planned closure follows a failed merger between Mariano's current parent company Kroger, and Albertson's, which owns Jewel-Osco. The $24.6 billion agreement -- which was to be the largest grocery store merger in the U.S. -- fell apart in December after two different judges blocked the merger, saying it would lessen competition and violate consumer-protection laws.

Albertsons then sued Kroger, saying the chain failed to exercise “best efforts” and to take “any and all actions” to secure regulatory approval of the companies’ agreed merger transaction.

As part of the deal, 35 Mariano's and Jewel stores in Illinois were set to be sold, with the Northfield store was among those on the initial list. It wasn't immediately clear if the failed merger had impacted the Northfield store, or if Kroger was planning any other Mariano's grocery store closures.

At the time of publication, neither the Village of Northfield nor Mariano's parent company Kroger had responded to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.