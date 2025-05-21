JC Penney to shutter multiple stores ahead of Memorial Day holiday: Report

Popular retail chain JCPenney is set to close multiple stores just before the Memorial Day holiday.

The retailer had previously announced plans to close seven stores by the end of May. But in a new report from USA Today, a spokesperson said the stores' final day open will be May 25.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In a statement earlier this year, the retailer cited expiring lease agreements, market conditions and other business considerations behind its decision to shutter. In a statement to TODAY.com, the closures applied to only a "handful" of stores.

"Store evaluations and decisions are dynamic. While we do not have plans to significantly reduce our store count, we can confirm that there are seven isolated JCPenney store closures planned by the end of May," a spokesperson told NBC Chicago last month.

The department chain has faced financial struggles in recent years, including a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2020. In January, JCPenney merged with the multi-brand retailer SPARC Group to form Catalyst Brands, uniting six retail names including Aéropostale, Brooks Brothers, Lucky Brand and more.

Here are the stores set to close:

San Bruno, California: The Shops at Tanforan, 1122 El Camino Real

Denver, Colorado: The Shops at Northfield, 8568 E 49th Ave.

Pocatello, Idaho: Pine Ridge Mall, 4201 Yellowstone Ave.

Topeka, Kansas: West Ridge Mall, 1821 SW Wanamaker Road

Asheville, North Carolina: Asheville Mall, 3 S Tunnel Road

Newington, New Hampshire: Mall at Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Road

Charleston, West Virginia: Charleston Town Center, 401 Lee Street E

Although no Illinois locations are being closed this month, several stores in the state were shut down years ago.