Google

Google among companies urging employees to return to office

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

After initially embracing long-term work from home, many tech companies have started urging employees to come back to the office, sometime with employees pushing back.

But this may actually turn the tide, Google is reportedly putting its tech foot down and ordering more people back to the office more often.

Gia Vang speaks with business and tech reporter Scott Budman about this in the video above.

news Jun 7

Google to Crack Down on Office Attendance, Asks Remote Workers to Reconsider

news Jun 7

Google Tells Employees in New York and Along the East Coast to Work From Home as Wildfire Smoke Fills the Air

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Googlereturn to office
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us