Economic Blackout Day: Why some will be boycotting major retailers Friday

A grassroots organization called The People's Union USA is encouraging U.S. residents not to spend any money Friday, which many are referring to as an "economic blackout" to protest what the group’s founder sees as the malign influence of billionaires, big corporations and both major political parties on the lives of working Americans.

"February 28 is a symbolic start to economic resistance," a post from The People's Union USA said. "A day where we show corporations and politicians that we control the economy. The date itself is not tied to any historical event, it is the beginning of something bigger. The first domino that will set off a chain of actions until the people get what they deserve."

The day is also in response to some major corporations, like Target, who have rolled back diversity, equity and inclusion programs after President Donald Trump signed executive orders to cut those policies. The retailer, which has backed DEI efforts aimed at uplifting Black and LGBTQ+ people in the past, announced in January it was rolling back its DEI initiatives.

A labor advocacy group called We Are Somebody, led by Nina Turner, launched a boycott of Target on February 1 to coincide with Black History Month.

Meanwhile, an Atlanta-area pastor, the Rev. Jamal Bryant, organized a website called targetfast.org to recruit Christians for a a 40-day Target boycott starting March 5, which marks Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent. Other faith leaders have endorsed the protest.

Who’s behind the ‘24-hour Economic Blackout?’

The People’s Union USA, which takes credit for initiating the no-spend day, was founded by John Schwarz, a meditation teacher who lives near the Chicago area, according to his social media accounts.

The organization’s website said it’s not tied to a political party but stands for all people. Requests for comment sent to the group’s email address this week did not receive a reply.

The planned blackout is scheduled to run from 12 a.m. EST through 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday. The activist group advised customers to abstain from making any purchases, whether in store or online, but particularly not from big retailers or chains. It wants participants to avoid fast food and filling their car gas tanks, and says shoppers with emergencies or in need of essentials should support a local small business and try not to use a credit or debit card.

“Clearly, a lot of people are upset with what’s going on in Washington,” Brayden King, a professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management who studies boycotts and activism told TODAY.com. “They don’t feel like they have the ability to express themselves, or even if they do, they’re not sure if they’ll be heard.”

“If activists want real change, they need to focus on particular targets and have clear concessions they’re asking for,” King went on to say. “Too many targets dilute attention and make the tactic less effective."

What stores are being boycotted?

The boycott organizer's website lists a simple rule: "Don't spend money on the designated days." That includes "no online shopping, no fast food, no gas."

If purchases must be made, they should be done at locally businesses only, the site said.

The People’s Union USA also has other initiatives planned for the weeks to come, according to its website, including additional "economic blackouts," with efforts targeting specific stores or brands, including the following:

Amazon, Whole Foods, Prime (March 7-14)

Nestlé (March 21-28)

Economic Blackout #2 (March 28)

Walmart (April 7-13)

Economic Blackout #3 (April 18)

General Mills (April 21-27)

Will the 'economic blackout' have an impact?

Anna Tuchman, a marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, said she thinks the economic blackout will likely make a dent in daily retail sales but won’t be sustainable.

“I think this is an opportunity for consumers to show that they have a voice on a single day,” she said. ”I think it’s unlikely that we would see long-run sustained decreases in economic activity supported by this boycott.”

Other boycotts have produced different results.

Target saw a drop in sales in the spring and summer quarter of 2023 that the discounter attributed in part to customer backlash over a collection honoring LGBTQ+ communities for Pride Month. As a result, Target didn’t carry Pride merchandise in all of its stores the following year.

Tuchman studied the impact of a boycott against Goya Foods during the summer of 2020 after the company’s CEO praised Trump. But her study, based on sales from research firm Numerator, found the brand saw a sales increase driven by first-time Goya buyers who were disproportionately from heavily Republican areas.

However, the revenue bump proved temporary; Goya had no detectable sales increase after three weeks, Tuchman said.

It was a different story for Bud Light, which spent decades as America’s bestselling beer. Sales plummeted in 2023 after the brand sent a commemorative can to a transgender influencer. Bud Light’s sales still haven’t fully recovered, according to alcohol consulting company Bump Williams.

Tuchman thinks a reason is because there were plenty of other beers that the brand’s mostly conservative customer base could buy to replace Bud Light.

Afya Evans, a political and image consultant in Atlanta, said she would make a point of shopping on Friday but will focus on small businesses and Black-owned brands.

Evans is aware of other boycotts but she said she liked this one because she believes it could have some effect on sales.

“It’s a broader thing,” she said. “We want to see what the impact is. Let everybody participate. And plan from there.”