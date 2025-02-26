Costco to open 7 new U.S. stores in Spring 2025, including 1 in the Midwest

The popular warehouse chain Costco will open up seven new U.S. stores this spring, including one in the Midwest.

According to a post on Costco's website, six states will see new Costco locations opening in March and April 2025, with two new locations each opening in California and Texas. Others are set to open in Sharon, Massachusetts and Stuart, Florida, while another is planned for the Midwest -- in Genesee County, Michigan.

The store, at 6200 LaFontaine Way in Flint, will open March 13, Costco said. Mundy Township first announced the store was coming to the area in a spring 2023 township newsletter. Other Costco locations in Michigan include Traverse City, Midland, Grand Rapids, Wyoming, East Lansing and Menomonee Falls.

The openings are part of the Washington-based warehouse chain's plan to open 29 new locations in 2025, officials said during a recent earnings call. Thy also come as the popular member's only club is set to make a big change to its food court in the summer of 2025, moving from Pepsi fountain drinks to Coca-Cola.

A full list of new 2025 Costco locations and dates can be found below:

New Costco locations opening in 2025

Brentwood, California - March 7

Highland, California - March 8

Sharon, Massachusetts - March 12

Genesee County, Michigan - March 13

Prosper, Texas - March 14

Weatherford, Texas - March 15

Stuart, Florida - April 2025

Minami Alps, Japan - April 2025

Ardeer, Australia - 2025