Costco to change hours at Costco gas stations nationwide

Costco just made a big change to the gas stations near its U.S. warehouses.

According to a Feb. 18 Facebook post, Costco extended gas station hours to open earlier and close later. Latest hours are now 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays, the post said.

The post adds that shoppers should check the updated hours at the store nearest to them, and said that hours at Costco gas stations in California and Hawaii may have modified hours.

Costco gas stations typically offer "consistently low, member-exclusive prices," the retailer said, staffed by safety attendants.

But hours at Costco gas stations aren't the same as stores, with warehouses typically open from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. during the week, and shorter hours on the weekends.

The gas station hour changes come after the members-only club recently announced it was opening 29 new stores in 2025, including several in the U.S. It also comes as the warehouse giant will soon switch it's fountain beverages in food courts from Pepsi to Coca-Cola.