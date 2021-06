A death investigation is underway after a burned body was found Tuesday evening in South Deering.

The body was discovered about 7:25 p.m. near a vacant lot in the 9900 block of South Houston Avenue, according to Chicago police.

There is no one in custody, police said.

Police have not yet provided any additional details.