Burglaries Reported in Chicago's Lincoln Park Neighborhood

Police are warning residents of two recent home burglaries reported in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

In each incident, someone broke a window on the ground floor, entered the home and took belongings, Chicago police said.

The first burglary happened Dec. 22 between 9:55 p.m. and 10:25 p.m. in the 400 block of West Roslyn Place and the second Dec. 23 at 3:40 p.m. in the 800 block of West Lill Street, police said.

A witness to one of the burglaries described the offender as a man between 25 and 35-years-old, 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-4 and weighing about 200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

