Bulls sign Terry Taylor in possible final offseason move

In what could be the final move to the Chicago Bulls' 2023 offseason, the team announced it signed forward Terry Taylor.

Taylor played for the Bulls last season after signing a two-way contract on Feb. 21. In a combined 31 games with the Bulls and Indiana Pacers, the 6-foot-5-inch forward averaged 2.9 points and 1.5 rebounds.

The Bulls currently have 15 NBA contracts and three two-way contracts, although Carlik Jones' deal doesn't become fully guaranteed until January 2024. Given that Taylor commands a modest salary and Jones' deal affords flexibility, the Bulls can now easily avoid paying the luxury tax for only the second time in franchise history should they so choose.

The Bulls do still own roughly half of their $12.4 midlevel exception and received a $10.2 million disabled player exception for Lonzo Ball. So if the season is progressing well and a salary-adding move makes sense, perhaps they dip their toe into luxury tax land.

But for now, Taylor adds an affordable depth piece with some intriguing athletic upside who has dominated at the G League level and shown flashes in the NBA. But he still has to show more to prove he can be a regular NBA rotational player.

The Bulls remain relatively small in the frontcourt. Billy Donovan likely will enter the regular season with a 10-man rotation of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, Coby White, Patrick Williams, Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig, Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond.

