Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis throws down poster dunk

LAS VEGAS --- The athleticism is plainly there to see. Just ask Daeqwon Plowden from the Golden State Warriors summer league team.

Chicago Bulls first-round pick Matas Buzelis is a 6-foot-9-inch leaper whose athleticism during his play for the G League Ignite is a big reason why he was consistently mocked as a lottery pick in last month's NBA Draft.

And Buzelis authored his first poster dunk during the Bulls' 92-82 loss on Sunday night, dropping them to 1-1 at NBA Summer League.

DJ Steward hit Buzelis in transition following a turnover and the rookie did the rest, powering home a vicious dunk and drawing a foul with 3 minutes, 40 seconds left.

Buzelis missed the ensuing free throw and downplayed the dunk afterward because the highlight play came during a loss.

"It felt good, but we just lost the game," Buzelis said. "The dunk is cool but it don't matter. We need to win the game."

The dunk came during a strong close to the second summer league game for Buzelis, who again struggled with his shot early. But he caught fire in the second half, finishing with 28 points on 10-for-22 shooting, including 4-for-8 from 3-point range. Some of his 3-pointers were of the stepback variety.

"Just whatever I could find. Hit a lot of 3s (Sunday), finally," Buzelis said. "But I was just reading what the defense gave me. I just waited for the game to come to me. It wasn't falling in the beginning. And I wish we got the win."

Buzelis also had two steals in 34 minutes as he continues his quest to be a two-way player. Along those lines, Buzelis took some defensive possessions switched onto Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, who played impact minutes at the NBA level last season.

"He's a tough cover," Buzelis said. "I also want to prove I can guard 1 through 5. He's got so many moves and passes extremely well. But I want the challenge."

This is the mindset that coach Billy Donovan III has noticed as he leads the summer league team.

"We had a really good film session with him (Sunday) morning," Donovan III said. "I think it's starting to click for him a little bit. He's making quick decisions. He asks a lot of questions. You forget he's 19 years old. He loves hoop. He's got a long way to go obviously. But with him loving the game the way he does, it's going to help him in the long run. He's going to be a good player."

