Bulls release 5-game preseason schedule

Jevon Carter won't have to wait long to face his former team.

The recently signed Chicago Bulls guard will travel to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on October 8 in the opener of a five-game preseason schedule released by the franchise on Monday.

The game tips off at noon Central time in an unconventional start against Giannis Antetokounmpo and company at Fiserv Forum. The game also marks the first game for former Bull and former Bulls assistant coach Adrian Griffin in his new role as head coach.

Later that week, the Bulls begin a home-and-away series against the NBA champion Denver Nuggets with an October 12 game at the United Center. Another new Bull, Torrey Craig, will get the chance to face one of his former teams twice when the Bulls travel to Denver for the rematch on October 15 at Ball Arena.

Who knows how much Nikola Jokić will play in those games, but it's a chance for executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas to see his former team.

The Bulls then close out their preseason schedule with home games against the Toronto Raptors on October 17 and the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 19.

Coach Billy Donovan has Carter and Craig to plug into his rotation that is expected to feature seven familiar faces in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vučević, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Coby White and Andre Drummond. The preseason also typically is a time for young players to get minutes, so look for Dalen Terry and draft-night acquisition Julian Phillips to play.

