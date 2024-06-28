Bulls, Matas Buzelis to make summer league debut vs. Bucks

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Matas Buzelis said following Wednesday's NBA Draft that he can't wait to get to work.

Now, the first-round pick of the Chicago Bulls has a target date for one of his first assignments.

The NBA released its summer league schedule on Friday, and Buzelis and the Bulls open play against the Milwaukee Bucks on July 13 at 3:30 p.m. Central.

The Bulls, who are guaranteed at least five games, also face the Golden State Warriors on July 14 at 9 p.m., the Detroit Pistons on July 16 at 5:30 p.m. and the Atlanta Hawks on July 19 at 5 p.m.

The Pistons matchup will feature Buzelis against his former G League Ignite teammate in Ron Holland II, who went fifth overall. The Hawks game could feature No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher from France.

The top four teams advance to the playoffs, starting with a semifinal game on July 21. The remaining 26 teams will play one final game on either July 20 or 21.

Following his selection by his hometown team at No. 11 on Wednesday, Buzelis grew emotional.

"This means the world," he said. "Me being born and raised there, it just makes it so much better. It means everything to me. I can't even explain it."

The Bulls have yet to release their summer league roster. When he served as the Bulls' on-stage representative at the NBA Draft Lottery in May, second-year forward Julian Phillips said he's fully recovered from the foot injury that sidelined him for the season's final 18 games.

"It's doing a lot better. I finished up the rehab on it," Phillips said then. "I've been back working out, kind of doing everything I've been doing, so it's doing a lot better.

"I'll be in Chicago some months. I'll kind of be other places, just putting it up on working, getting stronger --- obviously, with my body," Phillips said. "[I'll be] working on pretty much all parts of my game. And it's definitely gonna be a big summer for me."