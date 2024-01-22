Bulls in Phoenix on 14-year anniversary of Derrick Rose dunk on Goran Dragić

PHOENIX --- The Chicago Bulls open a three-game Western trip Monday night on the 14-year anniversary of the time when then-Phoenix Suns guard Goran Dragić unwittingly became a part of Chicago Bulls history.

But that is exactly what the then-second-year point guard did when he leapt to contest a fastbreak dunk attempt by Derrick Rose in a January 2010 game between the Bulls and Suns.

By now, you have surely seen the highlight and heard Stacey King’s iconic call. But if not, or if in need of a refresher:

“I wanna go HIGHER!”



12 years ago today, Derrick Rose put Dragic on a poster 🌹 pic.twitter.com/KK032fD7SN — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 22, 2022

Dragić fielded a question during his 2022 media day press conference about the Rose highlight when he signed with the Bulls for one season. And he was a good sport.

“Yes, this is my nightmare,” Dragić said with a wide grin and hearty laugh as a reporter reminded him of the event. “The funny thing, this was the only time that somebody dunk on me in my whole NBA career.”

Dragić added that he spoke to Rose about the moment while the two were promoting an Adidas campaign in Zagreb, Croatia.

“I came to him, I said, ‘You had to do it like that?'” Dragić cracked.

Looking back, Dragić reflected, jumping with Rose was a young man's mistake.

“It was my second year in the league. First year, I did not play much. So my second year I started to play a little bit. So I had to go for that play,” he said. “Of course if I knew now I would never go.”

But he has found at least one silver lining from the experience.

“It is what it is,” Dragić said, flashing another smile. “At least I'm on TV all the time.”

And as far as first impressions go, he was off to a good start with the Bulls.

