Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Wins Third East Player of Week Award of Season

DeMar DeRozan wins third East player of week of season

For the third time this season, DeMar DeRozan is your Eastern Conference player of the week.

In four games played from Feb. 7 - 13, DeRozan led the Chicago Bulls to a 3-1 record by averaging 36.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 10.3 free-throw attempts. He shot 59.8 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from 3-point range and 82.9 percent from the free-throw line in that span.

DeRozan's shotmaking has been essential to the Bulls' success all season, but he's gone up even another level with the team's injury list growing by the day.

The Bulls played all four of the aforementioned games without key cogs in Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams. Derrick Jones Jr. missed three of the four before returning early from a fractured finger Saturday against Oklahoma City — a game which Zach LaVine (knee soreness) and Javonte Green (foot bruise) missed.

In turn, DeRozan averaged 37.8 minutes, 23 field-goal attempts and sported a whopping 33.8 percent usage rate last week. His efficiency not only sustained, but improved.

“All year, my goal is just to be completely locked in and continue to get better as the season goes on,” DeRozan said after Saturday's 106-101 win over the Thunder, in which he scored 38 points, shot 50 percent from the field and visited the foul line 16 times.

“At this point of the season, you know what it’s like physically, emotionally, the ups and downs, being fully prepared for it. And just understanding it for me, just my experience being in the league, as the season goes on, I really try to be conscious of how I can be better, how I can make my teammates better and just keep evolving."

DeRozan rides a five-game streak of scoring 35-plus points into Monday's home matchup with the Spurs — the longest such streak by a Bull since Michael Jordan in 1996. He's also scored 30 points in six straight games, the longest streak of his decorated 13-year career.

For the season, DeRozan is one of five players averaging at least 27 points, five rebounds and five assists, along with Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Luka Dončić.

Dončić, the only player in the NBA averaging more points per game (36.7) than DeRozan (35) in the month of February, took home player of the week honors for the Western Conference.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka DonÄiÄ and Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan, have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 17 of the 2021-22 season (Feb. 7 - 13). pic.twitter.com/Ip9EDsJSqW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 14, 2022

