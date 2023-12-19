Bulls' Alex Caruso starts campaign to get Coby White in 3-point shootout

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

As Alex Caruso concluded his postgame media session late Monday night in Philadelphia, he added one more comment in unsolicited fashion.

“We got one last thing. We got Coby White 2024 3-point contest. Get that gong everybody,” Caruso said. “He’s trying to put me in there. We’re not doing that. He’s the show.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

On one level, Caruso’s gesture seemed to reciprocate White’s campaign after a recent home game to get Caruso in the regular All-Star game. But on another, it seemed more realistic.

While Caruso is having his best NBA season, adding 45.3 percent 3-point shooting and a career-high scoring average of 9.4 points per game to his sublime defense, he still only takes 3.4 attempts per game Plus, Caruso averages 23 minutes per game and has missed six due to various bumps and bruises.

Then there’s the matter of the Bulls’ 11-17 record, which could stay on an improved path between now and when All-Star reserves and All-Star weekend participants are determined.

But while White doesn’t yet have the starpower of consistent invitees like Stephen Curry, he and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton are making cases to shoot their way to invites.

White ranks third behind Stephen Curry and Luka Dončić entering Tuesday’s games with 89 made 3-pointers. He’s shooting a career-high 42.4 percent on career-high volume of 7.5 attempts per game. And his franchise record streak of 14 games with at least three 3-pointers ended Monday night.

“If they invite me, obviously it would be a blessing and an honor,” White said.

But would he go? White isn’t one who likes attention and spending time with family is important to him.

“I’d have to think about it,” he said. “I will say when All-Star break comes, I really look forward to going back home and seeing my family and I get time to reset. I use that time as a mental reset. I enjoy it.”

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.