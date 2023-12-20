Bulls' Alex Caruso appreciates LeBron James' sustained greatness

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Alex Caruso is a basketball fan as well as a basketball player.

So while his relationship with LeBron James lands on many levels---one-time championship teammates, current occasional on-court matchups---Caruso also is able to sometimes just admire what the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is accomplishing in Year 21.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"It doesn’t surprise me," Caruso said. "But I have to put it in perspective and understand how great it is because you see it from him year after year after year and you can get blinded by the greatness that he puts up. It’s fun to watch as a basketball player outside of me having a relationship with him."

James, who is listed as questionable with a left calf contusion for the Lakers' Wednesday matchup with the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, is averaging 25.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He's shooting 53.9 percent and 39.3 percent on 5.8 3-pointers per game.

"He’s shooting the ball well. That was the kind of the thing. Over his career, he has gotten better and he has changed his game. He used to be all downhill, mix in a couple shots. Now he’s shooting the ball really well, playing post-up, still facilitating like he does," Caruso said. "Expect nothing less. He’s been one of the smartest players to play the game. He’s smart enough to figure out what he needs to get better at and put the work in to get there."

That work ethic is what helped Caruso cement a bond with James when he rose from G League player to two-way contract to trusted rotation player and spot starter as the Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship. Caruso's defensive intensity and hellbent, physical play endeared himself to James and Lakers fans.

James typically embraces Caruso when they face each other as opponents now.

"Even before I played there, playing against the Lakers and teams of that caliber, playing at (Madison Square) Garden, even the Heat, you play certain players and teams, it’s easy to get up for those games," Caruso said. "Anytime one of the best players ever to play the game comes into your arena, you’re going to be ready to play."

And what if James plays and Caruso finds himself matched up against him?

"I try to hope he doesn’t catch it on the block because he’s like 270 (pounds)," Caruso said, laughing. "I just try to make it hard on him. He’s one of those guys, like Joel (Embiid), you do your best and they’re going to get their average. It’s just competing and trying to make it difficult."

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.