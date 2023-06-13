Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Takeaways from NHL Combine, Connor Bedard

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau recap the NHL Scouting Combine and talk about Connor Bedard. The guys also provide their takeaways from GM Kyle Davidson's media availability in Buffalo, the Blackhawks re-signing Andreas Athanasiou, Patrick Sharp joining the Philadelphia Flyers front office, and much more.

1:30 - Takeaways from NHL Scouting Combine, Connor Bedard

7:20 - Bedard on his interview with the Blackhawks

18:00 - Adam Fantilli has high praise for Blackhawks prospect Frank Nazar

22:30 - Thoughts from GM Kyle Davidson's media availability in Buffalo

35:45 - Patrick Sharp joins Philadelphia Flyers' front office

