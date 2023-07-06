Connor Bedard

Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Exclusive Connor Bedard interview and development camp thoughts

Pat and Charlie on development camp, where Kevin Korchsinki could play next season, an exclusive interview with Connor Bedard, and more

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Chicago Blackhawks Welcome Event for the 2023 NHL Draft Class

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis share their thoughts on development camp, which was off-ice only. They also discuss their takeaways from GM Kyle Davidson's final press conference of the season and where Kevin Korchinski could play in 2023-24. Plus, Pat goes 1-on-1 with Bedard to talk about where his work ethic came from, his United Center visit as a kid, getting a shoutout from Drake on his Instagram story, and much more.

1:22 - Thoughts on off-ice development camp

8:11 - Takeaways from Connor Bedard and his maturity

15:32 - Where will Kevin Korchinski play in 2023-24: NHL or WHL?

24:30 - Pat's 1-on-1 interview with Bedard

