Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Exclusive Connor Bedard interview and development camp thoughts

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis share their thoughts on development camp, which was off-ice only. They also discuss their takeaways from GM Kyle Davidson's final press conference of the season and where Kevin Korchinski could play in 2023-24. Plus, Pat goes 1-on-1 with Bedard to talk about where his work ethic came from, his United Center visit as a kid, getting a shoutout from Drake on his Instagram story, and much more.

1:22 - Thoughts on off-ice development camp

8:11 - Takeaways from Connor Bedard and his maturity

15:32 - Where will Kevin Korchinski play in 2023-24: NHL or WHL?

24:30 - Pat's 1-on-1 interview with Bedard

