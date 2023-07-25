Blackhawks sign prospect Sam Savoie to entry-level contract

The Blackhawks have signed forward prospect Sam Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Tuesday. His cap hit is $878,333.

Savoie, 19, set a career-high in goals (26), assists (33) and points (59) in 60 games this season with the Gatineau Olympiques of the QMJHL. He also added eight points (two goals, six assists) in 13 postseason contests.

Last season, Savoie recorded 33 points (18 goals, 15 assists) in 64 regular-season games and one point — goal — in seven postseason contests. He took a massive step in his development this season.

Savoie was taken by Chicago in the third round (No. 81 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He will likely return to the QMJHL this season.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.