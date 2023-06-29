2023 NHL Draft

Blackhawks select Roman Kantserov with No. 44 overall pick in 2023 NHL Draft

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NASHVILLE — The Chicago Blackhawks have selected forward Roman Kantserov in the second round (No. 44 overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Kantserov, 18, registered 54 points (27 goals, 27 assists) in 45 games this past season for the Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk of the MHL. He also added one goal and two assists in three postseason contests.

This story will be updated...

