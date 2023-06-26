Blackhawks acquire former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall from Boston

The Blackhawks have acquired five-time NHL All-Star and former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall from the Boston Bruins, the team announced Monday. They have also traded for the rights to Nick Foligno, who's a pending unrestricted free agent.

In return, the Blackhawks sent Boston the rights to pending restricted free-agent defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula.

"We are thrilled to be adding players of Nick’s and Taylor’s caliber to our organization," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "The two bring a wealth of experience and leadership that will strengthen not only our forward group, but aid in the development of our entire roster."

The acquisition checks multiple boxes for the Blackhawks, who were probably looking for a top-nine scoring winger to play with some of their younger prospects like Lukas Reichel and Connor Bedard, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick. It also helps the Blackhawks get to the salary floor.

Hall has two years left on his contract that carries a cap hit of $6 million. The Blackhawks want to maintain their long-term financial flexibility, so Hall is a perfect short-term option for them to bridge the gap. They likely would have had to overpay in term for a similar player on the open market.

While still an impactful player, the Bruins were in a cap crunch and clearing Hall's contract gives them financial breathing room. Hall has a 16-team no-trade clause that becomes a 10-team no-trade list on July 1, but Chicago was not on the list.

Hall, 31, registered 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 61 games last season. He also added eight points (five goals, three assists) in seven postseason contests.

The trade also allows the opportunity for Mitchell and Regula to start fresh elsewhere after they were both passed on Chicago's depth chart. Mitchell, most notably, reunites with Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, who was Mitchell's college coach at Denver.

