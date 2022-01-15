Blackhawks Recall Ian Mitchell, Place Brett Connolly in COVID-19 Protocols

The Chicago Blackhawks made a pair of roster moves on Saturday, recalling defenseman Ian Mitchell from the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs and placing forward Brett Connolly in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Blackhawks had previously reassigned Mitchell to Rockford on Friday, but recalled him ahead of Saturday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks. The blue liner has appeared in eight games with the Blackhawks this season, with an assist to his credit.

In 21 games with the IceHogs, Mitchell has three goals and 10 assists.

Connolly has had an up-and-down season, starting out the year with the IceHogs and later getting suspended for four games after an illegal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero after his recall earlier this season.

The forward has 15 penalty minutes in four NHL games this season.

The Blackhawks and Ducks will drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the game airing on NBC Sports Chicago.