Chicago Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev has been awarded a two-year contract at a cap hit of $2.25 million by an independent arbitrator. His average annual salary is an increase from the $750,000 contract he played on last season.

Kurashev and the Blackhawks had a hearing with the arbitrator on Thursday morning. He was a pending restricted free agent.

Because the player filed for arbitration, the Blackhawks got to the choose the term of the deal. They elected for a two-year contract.

Kurashev, 23, set a career-high in goals (nine), assists (16), points (25) and games played (70) this past season with the Blackhawks before being shut down for the final few weeks with a shoulder injury. He also averaged 17:25 of ice time, which was a substantial improvement from his 12:51 the previous campaign.

The Kurashev extension was the Blackhawks' final order of business for the summer after Connor Bedard's entry-level contract announcement came on his 18th birthday on Monday.

With his contract officially finalized, here's an early Opening Night roster projection for the Blackhawks and where Kurashev might slot in.

