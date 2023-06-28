Blackhawks officially select Connor Bedard with No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NHL Draft

NASHVILLE — It's official: The Chicago Blackhawks have selected Connor Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, GM Kyle Davidson announced on stage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Bedard is the second player in franchise history to be taken first overall. Patrick Kane, of course, is the other after the Blackhawks drafted him in 2007.

Bedard, 17, produced a ridiculous 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists) in 57 games last season for the Regina Pats, which led all Western Hockey League skaters by a considerable margin. He also recorded 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in seven postseason contests.

Earlier in June, Bedard won the Canadian Hockey League's top prospect award, the leading scorer award and the David Branch CHL Player of the Year Award. He's the first player in CHL history to win all three prizes.

The hype train ascended to another level after Bedard lifted Team Canada to a gold medal in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he registered nine goals and 14 assists in seven games. His 23 points in a single tournament set a record among Canadian-born players and ranked fourth in World Junior history.

The list goes on and on, but the Blackhawks can officially say Bedard is their property and what a feeling that must be for the city of Chicago.

"You understand the impact that a first overall pick can have and having the first overall pick in the right year," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said on May 8 after winning the draft lottery. "Hopefully that’s what we’ve got here. It can change a franchise, it can change a city and it can change an era in a team’s history."

