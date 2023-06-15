Blackhawks' official order of selection for 2023 NHL Draft

The 2022-23 season came to an end on Tuesday after the Vegas Golden Knights won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Because of that, we can now officially turn our attention to the next event on the calendar.

On Thursday, the NHL released the official order of selection for the 2023 NHL Draft. The Blackhawks are slated to have 11 selections, which includes the No. 1 overall pick.

Here's a look at all 11 picks for the Blackhawks:

• 1st round: No. 1 overall

• 1st round: No. 19 overall



• 2nd round, No. 35 overall

• 2nd round, No. 44 overall

• 2nd round, No. 51 overall

• 2nd round, No. 55 overall



• 3rd round, No. 67 overall

• 3rd round, No. 93 overall



• 4th round, No. 99 overall



• 5th round, No. 131 overall



• 7th round, No. 195 overall

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The NHL Draft will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville over two days, beginning with Round 1 on Wednesday, June 28 at 6 p.m. CT followed by Rounds 2-7 on Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. CT.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.