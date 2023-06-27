Blackhawks official 2023-24 season schedule

The NHL officially released its schedule for the 2023-24 campaign, and the Chicago Blackhawks are slated to open their season against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. CT.

Here are some quick notes as you prepare to look at the full schedule:

The Blackhawks will open their season with a five-game road trip, which begins in Pittsburgh. That means Connor Bedard, who is the projected No. 1 overall pick, will have a chance to face his childhood hero Sidney Crosby in his NHL debut.



The Blackhawks' home opener will be on Saturday, Oct. 21 against the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.



The Blackhawks will host 25 weekend games from Friday-Sunday. It's the most weekend games for the Blackhawks since 2008-09; the seven Saturday night home contests are also the most since the 1957-58 season.



The Blackhawks have 11 back-to-back sets this season.



The Blackhawks will play nine out of 10 games in February at the United Center.



NBC Sports Chicago is the exclusive carrier for all local game broadcasts. The complete broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

Now, what we've all been waiting for, let's take a look at the full schedule:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

And here's a look at the preseason schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 28: St. Louis at Chicago — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30: Chicago at Minnesota — 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 1: Chicago at Detroit — 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 3: Detroit at Chicago — 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5: Minnesota at Chicago — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7: Chicago at St. Louis — 7:30 p.m.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.