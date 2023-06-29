Blackhawks acquire Josh Bailey, 2nd round pick in 2026 from Islanders

The Blackhawks have acquired forward Josh Bailey and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the New York Islanders in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Thursday morning.

Bailey, 33, registered 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 64 games last season for the Islanders. He has spent all 15 NHL season in New York, where he's appeared in 1,057 games and has 184 goals and 396 assists for 580 career points.

It's a pure salary dump for the Islanders, who were looking to shed Bailey's $5 million cap hit from the books. He has only year left on his deal.

The Blackhawks, like they've done in the past, leveraged their cap space by taking on Bailey's contract in exchange for a future asset. It also helps the Blackhawks reach the floor and avoid overpaying for players in term via free agency, which opens on Saturday.

Bailey is a versatile forward who can play anywhere in the lineup. He's also been in a leadership role for the Islanders, so he can be another veteran voice in a young locker room.

