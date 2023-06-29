Hawks Insider

Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Tampa Bay for 7th-round pick in 2024

By Charlie Roumeliotis

NBC Universal, Inc.

NASHVILLE — The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Corey Perry from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2024.

Perry, 38, racked up 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 81 games last season for the Tampa Bay Lightning. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, but the Blackhawks are hopeful he will sign.

This story will be updated...

