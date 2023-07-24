The Chicago Bears are signing wide receiver Isaiah Ford, according to a report from Jordan Schultz.

According to the report, the Bears conducted a workout with the receiver on Monday morning, which Schultz characterized as successful.

Ford, 27, was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL draft. He spent four seasons with the Dolphins from 2017-21. His 2021 season with the Dolphins marked a second stint, after he was traded to the New England Patriots for a conditional pick.

After the 2021 season, he was signed by the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts in the summer of 2022. He did not play during the 2022 season, however, after the Colts cut him in August.

Ford will join a collective featuring DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown and rookie Tyler Scott this offseason. Will he make the team?

