Bears sign linebacker Buddy Johnson: report

The Bears are signing linebacker Buddy Johnson, according to KPRC reporter Aaron Wilson.

Johnson, 24, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played his rookie year in Pittsburgh, participating in four games.

He got in just 6% of defensive snaps, playing the majority of his time with special teams (51%). After the 2021 season, the Steelers cut him from the roster.

Over the 2022 season, Johnson spent time on the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texas practice squads. Now, he'll join a relatively robust group of linebackers in Chicago headlined by Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards.

Johnson comes in as a fringe roster player. Earlier on Monday, the Bears signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford, who is also projected to be a fringe roster player.

